Astana unveils roster for Ronde van Vlaanderen 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the second Monumental classic race of the season – Ronde van Vlaanderen – which will be held in Belgium on April 2nd, Kazinform cites the club’s press service.

Rider roster: Yevgeniy Fedorov, Yevgeniy Gidich, Gleb Syritsa, Martin Laas, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Igor Chzhan, Nurbergen Nurlykhassym.

Stefano Zanini and Mario Manzoni are to act as sports directors in race.