Astana urban development plan demonstrated to Kazakh President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev got familiar with the capital urban development plan, the press service of Akorda says.

The plan for further development and construction of residential areas in Astana was presented to the President of Kazakhstan.

Stressing the high social significance of creating comfortable conditions for the residents of the capital, the Head of State pointed to the need for a comprehensive approach to urban development.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also noted the importance of providing citizens with accessible social facilities, including educational and medical institutions.

In addition, the President of Kazakhstan dwelled on the capital's landscaping, the construction of car parks and road interchanges that will make it possible to improve motor-vehicle traffic in the city.

Mayor of Astana Bakhyt Sultanov informed the Head of State of the plans for the construction of social, commercial, administrative and residential facilities and buildings in the capital, and also reported on the prospects of the city's infrastructure development. According to the head of the city, the pace of housing construction in the capital reached 1.7 million sq. meters since January of this year, and it is planned to construct 2.3 million sq. m. more by the end of 2018.