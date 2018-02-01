Astana-Vilnius direct flight promised by May 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The new Astana-Vilnius direct flight is set to be launched this May, Kazinform reports.

In a statement the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry for Investment and Development confirmed the new flight will start operating on May 27.



"Kazakhstan's SCAT will launch the new flight linking Astana and Vilnius (Lithuania) on May 27, 2018. The flight will be operated twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays. The tickets are already available," the statement reads.



The prices for a 4,5-hour long flight will vary between KZT 53,000-166,000.