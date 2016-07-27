Astana vs. Celtic first-leg clash ends in draw (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first-leg encounter of the third-qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League between FC Astana and Celtic ended in a 1-1 draw.

Yuri Logvinenko of Astana opened the score in the 19th minute.



Leigh Griffiths of Celtic tied the score in the second half of the match disappointing the home crowd.



FC Astana will travel to Scotland for the second-leg match of the third-qualifying round scheduled to take place on August 3 in Glasgow.











PHOTO: Victor Fedyunin Copyright © Kazinform, 2016