    14:14, 26 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Astana wants to host KHL All-Star Game 2017

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana city has submitted its bid to host the KHL All-Star Game 2017 next year.

    Along with the Kazakh capital, Vladivostok, Togliatti and Ufa expressed their desire to host the game as well, Sports.kz reports.
    The KHL will scrupulously study all bids to make the decision.
    The KHL All-Star Game 2017 is scheduled to be held on January 21-22. The exact date will be announced later.
    The last year's KHL All-Star Game was held in Moscow city, Russia.

