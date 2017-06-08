Astana weather forecast

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the weather forecasters, it will rain and the wind will strengthen up to 20 m/s in Astana in the coming days, according to the city's official website.

In the capital on June 9, it will be partly cloudy with rains and thunderstorms from time to time. The wind is expected to be southwesterly with 15-20 m/s gusts. The air will warm up to +18 ... +20° С.

The weather pattern will not change on June 10. The forecasters predict intermittent clouds, occasional rains and thunderstorms. The wind will be westerly and northwesterly with gusts up to 20 m/s. The air temperature will remain relatively high, +20° С.