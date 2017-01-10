Astana weather gets warmer every year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "There is a tendency of warming in Astana, according to Climate Research Department of Kazgidromet of Kazakhstan. "The climate has become more favorable in Astana.

Temperature increases almost in every month and in all seasons. Average annual temperature raises by 0,4 degrees every 10 years. There are of course some deviations from year to year both towards plus and minus, but generally temperature goes up", Svetlana Dolgikh, Director of the Department told.

Maximum winter precipitation in Astana was in 1928. The snowiest month was February 1930. Winter precipitations increase slightly but this tendency is feeble. Even blizzards are not as frequent nowadays as decades ago, climate specialists say.

Maximum daily precipitation of the month of December was registered in 1957 - 15 mm, in January - 1928 (35 mm), February - 1930 (35 mm).

