Astana welcomes 28th session of CIS Interstate Council for emergency situations of natural and technogenic disasters

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana is hosting XXVIII session of the Interstate Council for emergency situations of natural and technogenic character of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee - CIS Executive Secretary Konysbek Zhusupbekov and board members from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. "Commonwealth of our countries, based on mutual understanding and trust, has always been and remains one of the priorities of our governments. Interstate Council for emergency situations of natural and technogenic character is not just a platform for in-depth discussion of pressing problems but an important tool for their joint resolving. Today's high-level event is another real step to further deepen integration processes within the CIS," said Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Turgumbayev. During the session participants will sum up activities of the Council in 2014-2015, and discuss issues of further improvement of cooperation in the field of prevention and liquidation of emergency situations of natural and technogenic disasters. It is expected that the meeting will consider the issue of conducting tactical exercises of the CIS Corps of Forces at "Rock city - Astana" training ground. The next sitting of the Interstate Council will take place on the territory of the Russian Federation. Photo: Ilzat Safargaliev