What's trending:
    16:44, 19 February 2024 | GMT +6

    Astana welcomes exhibition of ancient Iranian manuscripts

    exhibition
    Photo credit: press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education

    An exhibition of ancient manuscripts from Iran and a workshop on calligraphy took place at the Astana International University, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

    Organized by the Noor International Microfilm Center, it was held with the support of the Iranian Embassy in Kazakhstan.

    Founder of the center Dr. Mahdi Khajeh Piri took the floor at the exhibition to fill in AIU students on restoration of ancient manuscripts. On top of that, his colleagues introduced the rarest examples of the Iranian written heritage.

    Exhibition
    Photo credit: press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education

    At the event, AIU students gained valuable experience at the calligraphy workshop, explored the unknown pages of Iranian history, discovered more about the Iranian historical and cultural heritage and enriched their knowledge about restoration of valuable historical documents.

    Exhibition
    Photo credit: press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education

     

