EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:43, 10 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Astana welcomes Kazakhstan Athletics Indoor Championships

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The 2023 Kazakhstan Athletics Indoor Championships kicked off in the Kazakh capital on January 10, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

    Qualifications events for 60m and 400m races took place in the morning. 60m and 400m finals and other events are scheduled for evening.

    Kazakhstan Junior Athletics Indoor Championships will run at the Qazaqstan Athletics Center at the same time.

    Photo: olympic.kz


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Astana Sport Events
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!