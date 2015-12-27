EN
    15:38, 27 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Astana welcomes new winter sports season (PHOTOS)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana opened new winter sports season with a traditional ski race. More than 700 people gathered in the central park today in the morning.

    Those participating in the competition were professional sportsmen, amateurs, schoolchildren, deputies of the Majilis (Lower Chamber of Kazakh Parliament) and even children under 7.

    The competition was organized in various categories – law-enforcement structures, school students, sports school students, professionals and amateurs. Source: astana.gov.kz

