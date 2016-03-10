Astana welcomes ‘Nikolya Chocolate Museum’ exhibition

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - March 18 Astana will host an exhibition of chocolate products of talented chocolatier Nikolai Popov.

Astana will feature about 300 exhibits made of chocolate and marzipan including sculptures, paintings framed in chocolate baguettes, miniature sculptures, installations and compositions weighing more than 700 kg," said the press release.

The main highlight of the event is the special series of chocolate products dedicated to Kazakhstan and Astana.

The famous exhibition "Nikolya Chocolate Museum" will be held March 18 at the Palace of Independence.