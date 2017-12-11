Astana welcomes winners of Mexico City 2017 Para-Sport Festival

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh para-athletes who took part in the World Para-swimming and Para-powerlifting Championships have arrived in Astana, the press service of the Directorate for Staff of National Teams and Sports Reserve reports.

As previously reported, at the Para-Sport Festival in Mexico, Kazakhstanis for the first time in the history of the national team claimed 2 gold, 3 silver, and 1 bronze medals.

Swimmers Zulfiya Gabidullina and Natalia Zvyagintseva bagged gold in 50m freestyle and 50m backstroke respectively. While Roman Agalakov (100m butterfly), Anuar Akhmetov (100m breaststroke) and Akzhol Zharulgapov (men's powerlifting up to 59kg) became silver medalists and Andrey Afansayev won the bronze medal in the 100m breaststroke.