15:03, 28 January 2017 | GMT +6
Astana wins fan poll as host of KHL All-Star Game 2018
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The official website of the Continental Hockey League held a voting on which city fans would choose for an All-Star Game in 2018 where Kazakh capital won with an overwhelming majority of 71% of votes, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of HC Barys.
19 per cent of KHL fans casted their votes in favor of the capital of Tatarstan, Kazan, 7 supported Russian Vladivostok and 3 percent wanted Finnish capital Helsinki to host the big game.
It should be noted that final decision on who is going to host the All-Star Game of 2018 next Match will be made in May this year.