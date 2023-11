ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana won over Nizhny Novgorod in VTB match 101:79 (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Outcome of the match - 101: 79 (34:25, 21:26, 25:17, 21:11).

The most productive players of "Astana": Nick Keyner-Medley - 21 points. Points remaining capital team: Jerry Johnson - 17 points, Kenneth Hayes - Anton Ponomarev - 15, Alex Zhukanenko - 14 Pat Nick Calathes - 13.



Source: https://www.bcastana.kz/