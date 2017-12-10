Astana won the hearts of all Kazakhstanis - Mayor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Akim of Astana Aset Issekeshev has extended his greetings to the residents of the capital on the 20th anniversary of the capital moving to Astana, the city administration's press service reports

Dear residents and guests of the capital!

A historic event - the move of the capital took place exactly 20 years ago. This is a date that will remain in the memory of every citizen of Kazakhstan.

On December 10, 1997, President of our country Nursultan Nazarbayev made the final decision to move the capital from Almaty to the city of Akmola.

Back then this small city had a population of slightly over 250 thousand, and today this number has almost quadrupled.

Despite the skepticism of those who doubted the correctness of the choice, there was undoubtedly a large number of enthusiasts who actively participated in the development of the city. Today, together with us, they continue to make the life of the country's main city even better.

Despite its young age, Astana has won the hearts of all Kazakhstanis.

Please accept my most sincere greetings on this wonderful date and wholehearted wishes of peace, good, prosperity and new achievements for the benefit of our Motherland - the Republic of Kazakhstan to all of you.





Sincerely,



Akim of Astana Aset Issekeshev