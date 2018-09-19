Astanafilm studio may be created in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A new film studio may be established in Kazakhstan, Minister of Culture and Sport has told today's plenary session of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The film studio of Astanafilm will be created by the instruction of the Head of State. Now we are doing a feasibility study. We need building such studios. (...) New film studios are being built in the countries, where film production is booming," Arystanbek Mukhamediuly said, answering MPs' questions.

According to the minister, the Kazakh film industry is developing rapidly and very soon the overall work burden will be too heavy for Kazakhfilm.

"I think that the studio will be located near the Expo site. The matter of architecture is now important. After all, the world's top film studios are visited by many tourists, everyone wonders how films are produced. That is, filmmaking should be combined with business. If we complete the respective design documentation this year, we will manage to apply for the construction commencement next year," Arystanbek Mukhamediuly told reporters.