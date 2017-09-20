AstanaProTeam's Jakob Fuglsang to take part in Tour of Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rio silver medalist Jakob Fuglsang will take part in the 2017 Tour of Almaty, Sports.kz reports.

Fuglsang joined the Astana squad in 2013 on an initial three-year contract from the 2013 season onwards.

In this season, the Danish cyclist won two stages and the final general classification of the multi-day road race in France "Criterium Dauphine".

Tour of Almaty has recently gained the status of a multi-day race, and, therefore, this year for the first time will be held in two stages on September 30 and October 1.