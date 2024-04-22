Astana’s Alexey Lutsenko takes 8th at Liège-Basogne-Liège

It was a very cold and pretty rainy edition of La Doyenne, the oldest Monumental classic race Liège-Basogne-Liège. Astana’s Alexey Lutsenko spent a great day on the road, always being in front and following the attacks of other contenders. Thus, the Kazakh champion arrived at the finish line in a group of favorites, 2 minutes behind the solo winner Tadej Pogačar. In the bunch sprint Alexey Lutsenko took a solid 8th place, scoring his first ever Top-10 result at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Team’s official website.

“Well, the team helped me a lot today! It was a real Belgian weather, and I changed my clothing for several times, dressing and undressing gloves, jackets… My teammates were incredible today. Simone Velasco and Christian Scaroni helped me to keep my position and moved me in front before La Redoute, the main climb where, actually, the race started. In the beginning it was Igor Chzhan, who did a great job for me, an invisible job on TV, but an important one for the team. So, I am really happy with the team today and now I am leaving for the Tour de Romandie, where I’d like to continue pursuing a good result. Well, a Top-10 is a good result, but of course a podium would be an icing on the cake”, said Alexey Lutsenko.