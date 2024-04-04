Astana’s Cees Bol rides to strong 4th place at Scheldepreijs race

The rider of Astana Qazaqstan Team Cees Bol rode strong to fourth place at the Belgian one-day race Scheldepreijs, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Team’s press service.

After an unfortunate encounter with a spectator at Ronde van Vlaanderen which forced Cees to withdraw from the race on Sunday, the Dutchman demonstrated his good shape today. Cees finished fourth the 205-kilometer Scheldepreijs, also known as the unofficial sprinter’s World Championships.

“Good day. We had two parts of the race, the first part was in the Netherlands with the Dutch weather, Dutch winds and we were always in a good position in the first echelon. When the whole race went together for a bunch sprint, everyone worked hard to put me in a good position. Super happy, super good to see our light blue jersey riding strong together in front. In the final sprint I was fourth… It is a satisfying result, but mostly we should be all proud and happy with the whole team performance today”, – said Cees Bol about today’s race.