Astana’s Gruzdev takes gold in individual time trial at Kazakhstan National Championships

The rider of Astana Qazaqstan Team Dmitriy Gruzdev won the individual time trial at the Kazakhstan National Championships, which takes place in the city of Taldykorgan. The riders of Astana Qazaqstan Team Igor Czhan and Gleb Brussenskiy won silver and bronze medals and completed the podium, Kazinform News Agency cites its press service.

Dmitriy covered a distance of 36 kilometers in 42 minutes and 33 seconds.

“I was preparing for the Asian Championships and approached them in a good shape to represent my country on a high level, and managed to win a silver medal. After that, I was getting ready for the National Championships, where I wanted to compete for the title of a national champion. I did my best, I felt good and the weather was nice, so everything worked out. I managed to spread my effort correctly throughout the distance and it brought me a victory. I’m very happy about this accomplishment and I hope this is not my last victory,” – said Dmitriy Gruzdev.

In addition to that, the rider of the Astana Qazaqstan Development Team Andrey Remkhe became the national champion of Kazakhstan in the U23 individual time trial today. Andrey covered the distance of 36 kilometers in 44 minutes and 21 seconds.

“I was determined to win, last year I had a bad luck in the ITT, because of the puncture I finished only fourth. This year I was focused solely on winning, nothing else. I didn’t manage to win at the Asian Championships, where I lost three seconds, so today I was angry in a sport, competitive way, so to say, and highly motivated to achieve this result. Honestly, I didn’t feel the before the start, but I gave everything for this result, and I’m very glad that I managed to win,” – said Andrey Remkhe.

Rudolf Remkhi, the rider of the Astana Qazaqstan Development Team, also clinched a U23 podium today, claiming the bronze medal.