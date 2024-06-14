Astana’s Henok Mulubrhan wins silver in ITT at Eritrean national championships

On June 13 the rider of Astana Qazaqstan Team Henok Mulubrhan started competing in the national championships of Eritrea. In the individual time trial with a distance of 36 kilometers, Henok had an average speed of 49,5 km/h and showed the second-best time – 43 minutes and 54 seconds, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Team’s press service.

“It was a good race today! 36 kilometers of the total distance were divided into two laps of 18 kilometers each, it was quite windy and I managed to show a good speed, my trainer Maurizio (Mazzoleni) did a good job and helped me a lot to manage to maintain these watts during the time trial. I am happy with this result, I was racing with our best riders and I gave it all. Now I look forward to the upcoming road race at the Eritrean championships”, said Henok Mulubrhan.