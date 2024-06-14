EN
    08:15, 14 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Astana’s Henok Mulubrhan wins silver in ITT at Eritrean national championships

    Photo credit: @Emma_Eriphotography

    On June 13 the rider of Astana Qazaqstan Team Henok Mulubrhan started competing in the national championships of Eritrea. In the individual time trial with a distance of 36 kilometers, Henok had an average speed of 49,5 km/h and showed the second-best time – 43 minutes and 54 seconds, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Team’s press service.

    “It was a good race today! 36 kilometers of the total distance were divided into two laps of 18 kilometers each, it was quite windy and I managed to show a good speed, my trainer Maurizio (Mazzoleni) did a good job and helped me a lot to manage to maintain these watts during the time trial. I am happy with this result, I was racing with our best riders and I gave it all. Now I look forward to the upcoming road race at the Eritrean championships”, said Henok Mulubrhan.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
