Astana’s Ilkhan Dostiev and Max Walker bring two victories in one day

Winning in Europe and Asia: today the riders of Astana Qazaqstan Development Team Ilkhan Dostiev and Max Walker achieved two victories, one was claimed in Poland and another one in Japan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Team’s official website.

Ilkhan Dostiev won the final stage of Orlen Nations Grand Prix in Poland, where earlier this week he was close to victory by taking second place at the third stage. Today Ilkhan managed to conclude the race by bringing a victory for the national team of Kazakhstan.

“Today was the final stage of the race, so I wanted to give my maximum and see how it goes. The goal was to try to attack on the last climb, which we managed to do. It was quite tough during the first stages, and honestly, I didn’t expect that we would be able to win today, but the guys did a great job, positioning me perfectly at the beginning of the climb. I am grateful to my teammates, they did amazing work today for this victory” – said Ilkhan Dostiev.

The other good news arrived from Tour of Japan, where Max Walker claimed a victory at the prologue.

The stage race Tour of Japan started with an opening prologue of 2.6 kilometers in Sakai. Max demonstrated a powerful performance by finishing in 3 minutes and 8 seconds with the advantage of 8 seconds in a short prologue.

“It’s nice to start a race by winning the prologue and even having an advantage in the GC already. We have a strong team and this victory adds some additional confidence to us. I am glad with my shape right now and look forward to the upcoming stages”, – said Max Walker.