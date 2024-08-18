Astana’s Ivan Smirnov wins the fourth stage of Tour of Romania

The trainee of Astana Qazaqstan TeamIvan Smirnov took the win at the fourth stage of Tour of Romania. After arriving second yesterday, today Ivan managed to claim a victory in the final sprint, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the club’s press service.

The fourth stage of 189 kilometers was held in Târgoviste, Romania. After accomplishing the first two climbs of the day, our leader of general classification Rudolf Remkhi crashed on a descent and could not continue the race. After the fourth stage the new leader is Ilkhan Dostiev.

“Today was a very tough stage; the climbs at the beginning of the race remained in the legs, but we controlled the entire group and stayed at the front of the peloton. On the descent, unfortunately we had a crash, Rudolf (Remkhi) fell on the sand. I wish him a speedy recovery. After such a difficult stage, we had a wonderful finale, the team worked perfectly, executing every move superbly. This is a significant victory for me, but we keep working, because tomorrow will be another challenging stage in Bucharest,“ said Ivan Smirnov.