    07:38, 12 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Astana's Lutsenko wins Giro d’Abruzzo Queen Stage

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Kazakh national champion Alexey Lutsenko won the queen stage of the Italian race Giro d’Abruzzo, Kazinform News Agency learned from the press service of Astana Qazaqstan Team.

    The race started in Pratola Peligna and finished in Prati di Tivo after 163 kilometres. Alexey was the strongest in the two against one battle in the final kilometres in Prati di Tivo crossing the finish line first with the advantage of two seconds.

    The UAE Team Emirates' riders Adam Yates and Diego Ulissi finished and third respectively, Olympic.kz reported.

    “Final climb was very hard, Adam (Yates) tried to drop me several times but I was always there and did some attacks as well. In the last two kilometres when Diego (Ulissi) joined, I can say that I did my 100% to win. It is a super good result, after a difficult start of the season I am very glad with today’s victory. That’s an important one,” said Alexey Lutsenko.

    After the penultimate queen stage of Giro d’Abruzzo Alexey Lutsenko moved to the first place in the general classification with 14 seconds of advantage

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
