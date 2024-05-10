Astana’s Mark Cavendish takes Stage 2 in sprint at Tour de Hongrie

Astana Qazaqstan Team rider Mark Cavendish won the second stage of the Tour de Hongrie, 2.Pro stage race in Hungary. The stage ended with a massive sprint on the streets of Kazincbarcika, Kazinform News Agency cites the Team’s official website.

All riders of the Kazakhstani team spent the stage on the top, giving their 100% for the final success. Yevgeniy Gidich and Michele Gazzoli controlled the race and helped their leader to hold his position throughout the stage, and in the final Gleb Syritsa, Cees Bol and Michael Mørkøv made a great lead-out for the sprint.

Mark Cavendish opened his sprint with about 150 meters to go, completing the teamwork with a success. For the British rider, this is his second win of the season after his success at a stage of the Tour Colombia in February.

“The team was just phenomenal; my teammates did a great job and I managed to complete the job with a win. The finish was not easy and the final kilometres with a few corners turned out to be technically challenging. But it all worked out in the end, and I am very happy! Many thanks to the whole team! Yevgeniy Gidich looked after us the whole day long, protected us from the wind, kept us in position. Then Michele Gazzoli did a great job on the climb. Gleb Syritsa took us to a perfect position before the final kilometres of the stage. Cees Bol did everything perfectly, a great lead-out at top speed in a slight uphill. In the final, Mikael Mørkøv kept the speed high and brought me close to the finish line, giving me a short explosive acceleration that ended with the win! I am really happy with this victory; I was able to approach this race in a good shape after a fruitful training block. This victory will add motivation to all of us before the main goal of the season, the Tour de France”, said Mark Cavendish.

After two stages, Mark Cavendish moved into second place in the overall Tour de Hongrie standings.