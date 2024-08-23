EN
    09:47, 23 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Astana’s Max Kanter 3rd in Stage 1 of Deutschland Tour

    Photo credit: @SprintCycling

    German rider Max Kanter of Astana Qazaqstan Team secured third place in the opening stage of the stage race Lidl Deutschland Tour, which concluded with a mass sprint, Kazinform News Agency cites the Team’s press service.

    Despite numerous short climbs, a challenging stage profile and several attacks, the race ultimately came down to a sprint from a large group. Max Kanter managed to position himself well, allowing him to claim a podium spot.

    “The final, like the race as a whole, was very tough. Before the stage, we discussed the possibility of a sprint, and the team worked excellently today, protecting me throughout the stage and helping me maintain position. We knew the speeds on the climbs would be high, but I managed to stay at the front. I didn’t follow the attacks and tried to stay in the group, hoping it would come down to a sprint. That’s exactly what happened — by the finish, all attacks had been neutralized, and in the sprint, I managed to show good speed and take third place”,  said Max Kanter.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
