Astana’s Max Walker wins 7th Stage of Tour of Japan

The rider of Astana Qazaqstan Development Team Max Walker takes a victory in the seventh stage of the Tour of Japan, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the club’s press service.

The penultimate seventh stage of the race featured 107 kilometers and was held in Sagamihara. After a successful opening prologue earlier this week, Max Walker achieved another stage win today.

“The stage started super fast with lots of attacks. The team did a great job of being present in all the dangerous moves throughout the race. With around 20 kilometers to go the break only had ten seconds, so I decided to attack on a small drag. I then found myself in a group of six or seven for a couple of kilometers before attacking again, narrowing the group down to myself and two others. The three of us worked well together throughout the final lap and in the small climb to the line I was able to sprint to victory. I feel really happy to get my second win of the week and the team’s third. The support from the riders and staff has been super all the week,” said Max Walker.