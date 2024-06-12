EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:58, 12 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Astana's new micro-district to be named Saraishyk

    Astana's new micro-district to be named as Saraishyk
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Saraishyk is the name of Astana's new micro-district , Kazinform News Agency reports.

    According to Saken Yessirkep, chief of the municipal department for languages, four options were submitted for consideration of the city's onomastic commission  – Saraishyk, Turan, Sauran and Zheruiyk.

    The commission chose Saraishyk as the name of Astana’s 6th micro-district which will cover the area of 6,953 hectares.

    The new micro-district was formed by splitting the city’s Almaty district into two parts.

    The northern part will retain its historical name. The southern part has been named as Saraishyk.

    Saraishyk is Kazakhstan’s medieval town (XII-XVI centuries) which was located on the right bank of the Ural River near and in the territory of the modern village Saraishyk in Makhambet district of Atyrau region, 50 kilometers from Atyrau city. Saraishyk was the capital of the Golden Horde. 

    Tags:
    Astana Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!