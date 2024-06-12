Astana's new micro-district to be named Saraishyk

Saraishyk is the name of Astana's new micro-district , Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to Saken Yessirkep, chief of the municipal department for languages, four options were submitted for consideration of the city's onomastic commission – Saraishyk, Turan, Sauran and Zheruiyk.

The commission chose Saraishyk as the name of Astana’s 6th micro-district which will cover the area of 6,953 hectares.

The new micro-district was formed by splitting the city’s Almaty district into two parts.

The northern part will retain its historical name. The southern part has been named as Saraishyk.

Saraishyk is Kazakhstan’s medieval town (XII-XVI centuries) which was located on the right bank of the Ural River near and in the territory of the modern village Saraishyk in Makhambet district of Atyrau region, 50 kilometers from Atyrau city. Saraishyk was the capital of the Golden Horde.