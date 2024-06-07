Astana's Syritsa 2nd in ZLM Tour bunch sprint

The second stage of the ZLM Tour in the Netherlands ended with a bunch sprint in the town of Wissenkerke. Astana Qazaqstan Team riders supported Gleb Syritsa in the final kilometres of the race, while later he took the second place in the sprint, the team's press service reported.

“Today everything went well, I felt great, so I was motivated for the sprint. For a long time we couldn’t close the gap to the breakaway, but my teammates did a great job, caught up with the escapers shortly before the finish and then they helped me to get into a good position for the sprint. Actually, because the breakaway was caught back late, the sprint turned out to be quite hectic, but I did my best and got second place. I feel that I have the form, so I will keep on fighting in the next stages and, of course, in the General Classification," said Gleb Syritsa.