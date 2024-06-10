EN
    07:37, 10 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Astana’s Yevgeniy Fedorov wins gold at Asian Continental Championships

    Yevgeniy Fedorov
    Photo credit: NOC

    Yevgeniy Fedorov, the rider of Astana Qazaqstan Team, claimed gold medal at the individual time trial race at the Asian Continental Championships, Kazinform News Agency learned from the team's official website.

    This became his third consecutive win in this discipline.

    The race with a total distance of 40 kilometers was held in the city of Almaty where Yevgeniy showed the best time 49 minutes and 46 seconds. Silver medal went to another rider of Astana Qazaqstan Team Dmitry Gruzdev.

