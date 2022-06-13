EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:57, 13 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Astra rocket fails to reach orbit

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM An Astra rocket launched from the Cape Canaveral (Florida, the U.S.) failed to reach the orbit, Kazinform correspondent report.

    The rocket lifted off from the pad SLC-46 on June 12, 2022 at 11:43pm Nur-Sultan time. Built by the U.S. Astra Space company the rocket was carrying two 3U CubeSats meteorological satellites each weighing 3.8kg.

    In 7 minutes 22 seconds after the takeoff, the upper stage engine shut down early. As a result, the second stage of the rocket with payloads was lost.



    Tags:
    Space exploration World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!