Astrakhan doctors arrive to help Atyrau fight COVID-19

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM - A group of doctors from the Russian city of Astrakhan has arrived in Atyrau city, Kazakhstan, to help in the fight against the COVID-19 virus, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The five doctors, who arrived from Astrakhan city, have met with the governor of Atyrau region, at which the latter thanked the doctors for helping during the trying time.

Addressing the doctors, Governor Makhambet Dosmukhambetov, extended his gratitude to the governor of Astrakhan region, Igor Babushkin. He said that the region's doctors had been working too hard to fight the virus and that some of them had been infected by it.

The Russian doctors will engage in treatment of COVID-19 patients and not just focus on consulting. They will work in the regional cardiology center, the infectious hospital as well as in the districts.

It is said that Kazakhstan has also received 16 tons of humanitarian aid from Astrakhan region.