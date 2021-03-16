AstraZeneca: Right to be cautious on vaccine – Speranza, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM - Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Tuesday that Italy and several other EU governments had been right to suspend use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine until the European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirms it is safe, amid fears about it being linked to blood clots, ANSA reports.

«Yesterday's decision to suspend AstraZeneca was precautionary and it emerged after an assessment by the German institute for vaccines,» Speranza said in an interview with Corriere della Sera Editor-in-chief Luciano Fontana during an online event on health issues.

«The health ministers had talks and now the governments are waiting for the EMA's assessment on Thursday and we are confident that there will be all the elements to be able to give reassurances and resume vaccinations.

«It is right to be cautious». The minister stressed that people who have had the AstraZeneca jab «have no reason to worry» as «this is just a precautionary pause».

«When new events occur like yesterday it is right to stop to check,» he said.

«This should increase citizens' confidence».