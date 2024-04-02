AstraZeneca set to produce four types of drugs in Kazakhstan

On February 7, 2023, Kazakhstan signed an agreement with AstraZeneca to localize production of pharmaceuticals through the transfer of production technologies to the local partner in line with the current legislation of the country, the health ministry responded to the official inquiry of the Kazinform News Agency correspondent.

It was noted that the cooperation with AstraZeneca will contribute to the development of pharmaceutical industry, including greater access of the population to innovative pharmaceuticals, stimulate producers to expand contract production of pharmaceuticals at facilities in Kazakhstan.

According to AstraZeneca’s response, the company is set to localize the production of four pharmaceuticals such as Forxiga Tablets 10mg, Calquence Caps 100mg, Lynparza 150mg and Tagrisso Tablets 80mg.

Earlier a number of media outlets reported that AstraZenесa sought to conduct clinical research in Kazakhstan.