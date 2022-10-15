EN
    15:33, 15 October 2022

    Astronauts of NASA's SpaceX mission return to Earth

    LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts aboard the Dragon spacecraft safely splashed down off the coast of the southeastern U.S. state of Florida on Friday, NASA said, Xinhua reports.

    The four-member international crew, consisting of NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, Jessica Watkins and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, returned to Earth in a parachute-assisted splashdown at 4:55 p.m. Eastern Day Time (2055 GMT).

    The spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station at 12:05 p.m. Eastern Time (1605 GMT) Friday.

    The mission was launched to the space station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Apr. 27.



