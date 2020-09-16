Asylbek Smagulov joins Central Election Commission

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan Asylbek Smagulov has been named a member of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Born in 1970, PhD, professor Smagulov is a native of Nura village, Yrgyz district, Aktobe region.

His career began in 1987. Between 1988 and 1990, he served in the Armed Forces of the USSR. Back in 1991, he joined the police forces as a police officer.

Since March 24, 2016 he has been a deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan of the 6th convocation representing the Nur Otan Party. He is also a member of the Committee on Legislation and Legal and Judicial Reform of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan.