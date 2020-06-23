Asymptomatic coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan climb to 10,625

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of June 20, Kazakhstan confirmed 816 new symptom-free coronavirus cases which are not included into the total count, coornavirus2020.kz reads.

As a result the number of asymptomatic coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan climbed to 10,625. 1,144 cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 1,274 in Almaty, 1,027 in Shymkent, 302 in Akmola region, 345 in Aktobe region, 721 in Almaty region, 1,186 in Atyrau region, 316 in East Kazakhstan, 344 in Zhambyl region, 705 in West Kazakhstan, 1,526 in Karaganda region, 243 in Kostanay region, 288 in Kyzylorda region, 300 in Mangistau region, 136 in Pavlodar region, 296 in North Kazakhstan, 472 in Turkestan region.