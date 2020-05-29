EN
    22:18, 29 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Asymptomatic patients not to be hospitalized

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan has changed the COVID-19 treatment approaches,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov told an online briefing.

    As the Minister noted, lots of asymptomatic patients were detected during testing aimed to reveal potential sites of infection. 300 people or 80% of all detected cases are asymptotic on an average. There is no need to hospitalize them. Research shows that people with no symptoms are not dangerous as active cases. People with cough, fever are more contagious than people with no symptoms. Thus, the isolation of asymptotic people will be reduced to 10 days. If tested negative on the 10th day they will not be further monitored.


