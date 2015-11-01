At dawn, Russian plane crash search begins again

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The search for remains at the Kogalymavia crash site in Egypt recommenced on Sunday morning, as the Russian team began its move to the crash site from Cairo.

The Egyptian search operation for remains of Kogalymavia flight 9268 began again at sunrise, Egyptian newspaper al-Yaum al-Sabia reported on Sunday morning.

The Saint Petersburg-bound Airbus A321 crashed in Egypt on Saturday, leaving 224 people dead and becoming Russia's deadliest air disaster since 1985. Officials say A Russian search team is slated to join the Egyptian team within several hours. The source added that at least 170 ambulances are on site to deliver all of the bodies that are located to morgues in Cairo; from there they will be sent to Russia. Russian search teams, which arrived in Cairo overnight, are heading to the crash site, according to the Russian Emergencies Ministry press service. Over 80 Russian rescue workers have arrived in Egypt, and have brought their own vehicles and equipment to allow autonomous work.

Source: Sputniknews