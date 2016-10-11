At least 1.4 million people in Haiti need aid after hurricane: UN chief

UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM - At least 1.4 million people need assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon told reporters here on Monday, Xinhua reports.

Ban said the hurricane has completely destroyed some towns and villages in Haiti and may also lead to an increase in the risk of diseases, such as cholera.



He also noted that the UN needs 120 million U.S. dollars to cover its actions responding to the emergency for the next three months and called on the international community to work together to support the assistance.



Ban also called for efforts to build sound water, sanitation and health systems in Haiti to help eliminate cholera in the country.



The strongest hurricane in the Caribbean for years swept through the poverty-stricken country on Tuesday. UN statistics show that around 20,000 houses were destroyed, over 15,600 people were evacuated and the death toll could reach over 1,000.



Source: Xinhua