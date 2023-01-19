EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:41, 19 January 2023 | GMT +6

    At least 1 dead, 60 injured in Iraq football stadium stampede

    None
    BASRA. KAZINFORM-At least one person has been killed and 60 others injured in a stampede at a stadium in Basra, southern Iraq, on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The crush took place outside the Jaza’a Al Nakhla Stadium, ahead of the final of the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported.

    Medical officials confirmed that some of the injured are in critical condition, the report said.

    Hosts Iraq and Oman have qualified for the final of the eight-nation tournament, which started on Jan. 6.

    The six other teams were Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, UAE, and Yemen.

    There have been several incidents at the tournament, including a road crash on Monday that claimed seven lives and injured 30 people who were on their way to attend a semifinal game.

    Photo: aa.com.tr


    Tags:
    Football Incidents World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!