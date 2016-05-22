At least 1 killed, 7 injured in multiple shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO. KAZINFORM - At least one person was killed and seven more wounded in a series of shootings that took place in the US city of Chicago, local media reported.

The 5NBC broadcaster reported Saturday, citing police officials, that a wave of violence that affected eight victims in different parts of the city lasted for about an hour and a half.

According to the TV channel, the investigations into the incidents are ongoing, however no one has been detained on suspicion of the shootings yet.

The broadcaster added that violence in Chicago that three more people had been killed and 10 more wounded since Friday afternoon, Sputniknews.com reports.