    22:16, 01 April 2016 | GMT +6

    At least 10 injured in explosion in center Paris: report

    PARIS. KAZINFORM - At least 10 people were injured, including one in critical condition, during the explosion caused by gas in the sixth district of Paris, the firefight commander told BFMTV on Friday.

    Among the 10 injured, six were firefighters, BFMTV reported citing the rescue sources.

    The firefighters operation is still ongoing to find other possible injured in the building, Xinhua reports.

    The police department of the sixth district of Paris confirmed Friday noon to Xinhua that an explosion took place in its district, firefighters were on their way.

    According to local media, the explosion was caused when someone tried to light the gas in an apartment.

    World News
