At least 10 Turkish soldiers injured in ammunition depot fire near Syria border

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - A fire, which occurred at the ammunition depot in the Turkish province of Kilis near the border with Syria on Thursday, left at least 10 servicemen injured, local media reported.

Explosions triggered by the fire initially prevented firefighters from extinguishing the flames, the Daily Sabah newspaper reported.

Ambulances, search and rescue teams are on the site. The reason behind the fire is being investigated.



Russia and Turkey along with Iran are guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire regime that came into force in late December. The guarantors also play an active role in the Astana peace process seeking to reach the national reconciliation in Syria, Sputnik reports.

On May 20, Turkey's General Staff has developed a new plan of anti-terrorist operationsin the region against possible attacks of the Kurdish armed groups in Syria and Iraq. On June 21, YPG said Turkey had been concentrating its troops around the Syrian city of Afrin and was preparing to attack.