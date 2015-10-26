At least 100 dead in major Afghan earthquake

KABUL. KAZINFORM - At least 100 people were killed and more than 400 were injured in a 7.5 magnitude earthquake that struck the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

The death toll from the earthquake has risen to 76 in Pakistan and 24 in Afghanistan. The authorities of the two countries said that more than 400 people were injured.

In the Afghani city of Taloqah 12 girls were killed in a stampede when people rushed out of a school hit by the earthquake.

The earthquake was felt as far away as Qatar, which is over 2,000 km away.

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan's northeastern Hindu Kush region, the US Geological Survey said Monday. The quake also triggered landslides in mountainous regions.

The earthquake took place 45 km (28 miles) south-southwest from the Afghan city of Jarm and 256 km (159miles) north-northeast from the country's capital Kabul.

The earthquake occurred a half a year after Nepal earthquake that killed more than 9,000 people and 10 years after the Kashmir earthquake that claimed almost 100,000 lives, Sputniknews.com.