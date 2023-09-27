At least 100 killed in fire at wedding celebration in northern Iraq

At least 100 people died in a fire at a wedding celebration in Iraq’s northern Nineveh province, local authorities said Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Another 500 people were injured in the fire, which broke out at Al Haytham Wedding Hall in Al-Hamdaniya district, local media reported, citing Ahmed Hamdani, deputy director of the Mosul Health Department.

There were 800 people at the wedding hall when the fire broke out, according to reports.

The Iraqi News Agency (INA) said the fire was caused by fireworks, candles and other materials used during the event.

Fire brigades and ambulances from surrounding provinces were dispatched to area.

Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari also headed to the region.

Footage of the fire breaking out while the bride and groom were dancing was widely circulated on social media, also showing people running left and right in panic.