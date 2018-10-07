At least 11 dead after earthquake shakes northern Haiti

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At least 11 people died after magnitude-5.9 earthquake struck Port-de-Paix in northwestern Haiti Saturday, the secretary of state for communications said, EFE reports.

The tremor's epicenter was recorded 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Port-de-Pai at a depth of 15.3 km at 8.11 pm, according to the United States Geological Survey.



According to a statement from the country's Civil Protection agency, several people were injured in Port-de-Paix, Gros-Morne, Chansolme and Tortuga island, where houses were destroyed or damaged.



Haitian Prime Minister Jean Henry Ceant took to Twitter to urge people to remain calm following the earthquake and provide details on the emergency response.



"Following the earthquake on Saturday, the president has instructed me to immediately put together a crisis committee to coordinate the emergency response," Ceant said on Twitter.



Shortly after the earthquake, Haitian president, Jovenel Moise, urged the population to remain calm, adding that the risk management system and regional civil protection directorates were on alert to help residents of affected areas where access was difficult due to poor infrastructure.



Civil Protection also reported in its statement that teams were working throughout the country, especially in the northwest where two minor aftershocks have been recorded.



The earthquake was felt in the Haitian capital as well as in neighboring Dominican Republic.



On Jan. 12, 2010, Haiti suffered a devastating magnitude-7 earthquake which killed more than 300,000 people and destroyed much of the capital Port-au-Prince.