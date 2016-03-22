EN
    14:11, 22 March 2016 | GMT +6

    At least 11 killed and 20 injured as twin explosions hit Brussels airport

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two explosions hit Zaventem Airport in Brussels today, leaving at least 11 people killed and 20 more injured, Sputniknews reports citing Belgian media.

    According to eyewitnesses, one explosion occurred in a departure area at around 8:00 a.m. local time.

    Earlier, Belgian police told Sputnik they could not confirm the number of victims.

    Zaventem Airport cancelled all the flights and rail traffic to the airport was suspended.
    Source: Sputniknews

