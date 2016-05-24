At least 12 dead in landslide at Myanmar jade mine

YANGON. KAZINFORM - A landslide caused by heavy rain has killed at least 12 miners in the jade mining town of Hparkant in Myanmar's northernmost state of Kachin, according to local media reports Tuesday quoting officials.

The incident occurred Monday evening at a jade mine operated by local private company Yadanar Kyel as several dozen migrant miners from other parts of Myanmar were searching for leftover jade stones, after the firm had ceased activities for the day, Kyodo reports.

More than 50 migrant miners were at the site when the earth wall weakened by several days of heavy rain there collapsed upon them, burying many, the reports said.

A total of 12 bodies have been recovered so far, while 10 other miners were hospitalized.

The death toll is expected to rise as search and recovery efforts continue for the missing, the reports said.

Landslides happen frequently in Hparkant, where quality jade stones are mined, with many migrant miners often being killed while trying to find low-quality leftover jade stones at huge dump sites of mining companies.

A single such accident in the town took the lives of 114 people in November last year.